Thursday is Covid-19 vaccine roll out day in the Finn Valley

Vaccinations begin in Stranorlar, Castlefin and Lifford

The CPI centre in Castlefin set up for today's Covid-19 vaccine roll out

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Today, Thursday sees the beginning of our roll out of the Covid vaccination in the Finn Valley.

Castlefin

The CPI Centre in Castlefin will be the location for the administration of the vaccine in this area so everyone due to receive the vaccine in the first category of 85+ years have been informed and allocated an appointment time.

"This is a big step towards what we hope will bring brighter times ahead for us all as a community. As the CPI Centre will be the location for the administration of the vaccine therefore the Health Centre in Castlefin will remain closed. There will be normal surgery in Lifford Health Centre. Castlefin Surgery will resume normal hours on Friday, February 26.

"We wish all our doctors and nurses all the very best for the busy weeks ahead and once again ask you all for your patience at this time," said a spokesperson.

Lifford

The Lifford-Castlefin Health Centres report that the vaccine will be administered to the 85-year-olds and over category first. We will then proceed to move backwards to the 84 to 80-year-olds and so on providing the vaccine arrives on time.

"We hope to begin administering today, Thursday 25 and Friday, February 26.

"We ask that you do not contact the Health Centre regarding the vaccine. We will be in direct contact with all patients entitled to the vaccine in order of age categories.

"We ask for your patience during this time and remember to keep safe. We will update all information as soon as it becomes available to us," said their spokesperson.

Stranorlar

Millbrae Surgery Stranorlar (above) has announced it will be running its first clinic today, Thursday February 25.
 
"By this evening all our patients over 85 who can attend the surgery will have received their first dose," said a spokesperson.

He added: "Please see below a few important points:

1. All eligible patients will have received their appointment by now.
2. Please attend at your allocated time. Wait in your car and you will be contacted to come into the surgery when a space is available.
3. A reminder to our Convoy patients and families that the vaccine clinic is in Stranorlar.
4. The surgery will close early tomorrow to facilitate the vaccine clinic, and an urgent only service will be available in the afternoon.
5. We will receive our next allocation of vaccines in two weeks time, to begin vaccinating those over 80 years of age, in four weeks we will vaccinate those over 75, and in six weeks we will vaccinate the remainder of our over 70s. All patients will be contacted in advance, there is no need to contact the surgery.
6. At this time we are only vaccinating those over 70, those under 70 and with medical conditions are the next priority group, but we do not yet know the rollout plan for this group."

