Increase in Covid-19 infection rate in south Donegal

There has been a significant increase in the Covid-19 infection rate in south Donegal although the rates across most parts of the county are continuing to fall.

Figures from the Department of Health which cover February 9 to February 22 show the infection rate in the Donegal local electoral area (LEAs), which covers the south of the county, has increased from 207.6 cases per 100,000 people to 310 over seven days. The number of new cases recorded over 14 days has increased from 55 to 82.

The area now has the highest rate in the county and is well above the national rate of 240.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area, which had the highest rate in the county last week, now has the second-highest rate in Donegal. Its rate has dropped from 367 to 205 with 53 new cases.

There has been an increase in cases in the Carndonagh LEA which covers north Inishowen. The rate has increased to 171 from 147 after 29 new cases were recorded over 14 days.

There has been a slight drop in the rate in the Buncrana LEA which covers north Inishowen. The infection rate there has dropped to 161 from 170 after 36 new cases were reported.

In the Glenties LEA, which covers west Donegal, the incidence rate has fallen to 92 from 117. The number of new cases over 14 days dropped to 22 from 28.

The Letterkenny area, which at one stage in December had the highest rate in the country, now has the second-lowest rate in Donegal. The rate there has almost halved dropping to 77 from 144 with new cases falling from 43 to 23 over 14 days.

The Milford LEA has also seen a significant drop in the 14-day incidence rate which has halved to 58 from 116 cases per 100,000 people. The number of new cases over 14 days has fallen to eight from 16.

The highest infection rate in the country is in Tullamore in Co Offaly. Its rate is 557 after 162 new cases were recorded.







