Number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal doubles 

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal has jumped in 24 hours to 48, up from 23.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said there have been 29 more deaths in the State along with 776 new cases up to midnight, Thursday, February 25,

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate is 187.2 up from 164.6. The rolling five-day average in the county is 27 and there have been 298 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified nationally on Friday, 278 were in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Friday, 574 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 136 were in ICU. There were another 24 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Up to February 23, 373,280 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 238,841 people have received their first dose and 134,439 people have received their second dose.