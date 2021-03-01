Donegal not out of the woods yet - number of cases has risen in both of the last two weeks

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal has gone up in each of the last two weeks - providing a chilling reminder that we are not out of the woods yet.

After seeing the number of cases fall every week since the start of the year, the reversal of the downward shows that the virus is still a considerable threat.

And this week’s Covid figures will be watched carefully by health chiefs with the hope being that they will start to decline again.

On Sunday, it emerged that there had been just five new cases in the county in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday. This was one of the lowest daily figures in several months.

Nevertheless, figures obtained by the Donegal Democrat/Donegal People’s Press reveal that in the seven days up to last Friday, there were 197 new cases of Covid-19 in the county.

That was up from the previous week when the number of new cases stood at 115, which in turn was up on a total of 101 new cases for the week ending February 12.

During that week there was one day in which there were five cases or less reported, and the 101 total was actually the lowest weekly figure for over five months. The last time the weekly figure was lower was back in the week ending September 11 when 54 new cases were reported.

Nationally, the trend is very much downwards but the latest Central Statistics Office Covid-19 report (Series 25) for the week ending February 19, 2021, shows that only four counties - Donegal, Clare, Kilkenny and Tipperary - experienced an increase in cases over the seven day period.

Sadly, the latest report also reveals that there have officially been 129 Covid-19 deaths in Donegal, in the period up to February 19, 2021, with almost 8,300 cases.

At least 54 people in Donegal have died with Covid-19 this year.

Due to a time lag in the compiling of data, and some revision as well, this may yet be officially changed.

The spike in Covid-19 deaths came in the week ending January 22, 2021, with the loss of 16 lives in the county. There were five deaths in the week ending February 19, 2021, the latest official update has reported.