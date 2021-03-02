Contact

Lowest number of Covid-19 cases reported on a single day in the State since mid-December

NEPHET confirms 14 deaths and 359 additional cases with fewer than five in Donegal

Covid-19: No increase in incidence rates across Donegal

There have been 304 Covid-19 cases in the county over the last 14 days

Reporter:

Reporter

Another 14 deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in the State along with 359 additional cases, which is the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since mid-December.
Fewer than five Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Donegal up to midnight on Monday, a drop from 31 cases on Sunday.
The infection rate in the county has remained at 191 despite the drop in cases. There have been 304 cases in the county over the last 14 days.
Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 159 were in Dublin, 25 in Westmeath, 21 in Louth, 21 in Galway, 19 in Meath and the remaining 114 cases were spread across 19 other counties.
Hospitals were treating 498 Covid-19 patients at 8am on Tuesday, of which 116 were in ICU. There were 28 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.
As of February 27, 435,895 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 294,550 people have received their first dose and 141,345 people have received their second dose.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the low number of cases is very welcome.
"While we continue to make good progress in Ireland, globally in the past week, the number of cases of Covid-19 has increased for the first time in seven weeks," he said.

"We must not allow this virus the opportunity to do the same here. Please hold firm to the public health advice and together we can continue to protect and build on the progress we have made over the last two months."

