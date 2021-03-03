Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate continues to increase with 25 more cases confirmed

Contact

Another 25 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Donegal on Wednesday evening as the infection rate in the county continues to increase.
The rate in Donegal has been increasing in recent days and has climbed to match the national rate, which has been decreasing.
Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,00 people has climbed to 199 as of midnight on March 2.
There have been 317 cases in the county over the previous 14 days.
The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed another 25 deaths related to Covid-19 and 566 new cases.
Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory.
“However, we are still seeing outbreaks in the community, including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals.
“We need to keep up our guard against the B117 variant of Covid-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible," he said.
“Our willingness to stick with the public health advice in our daily routine has brought us the progress that we can see today. Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of Covid-19.”  

