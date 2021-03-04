Pearse Doherty criticises Government over 'shambolic' vaccine rollout programme

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has highlighted the concerns of GPs about the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, saying some elements of the programme are “shambolic”.

The Sinn Féin TD told the Dáil on Thursday that it is increasingly clear that problems in relation to vaccination rollout “go well beyond delays in supply”.

GPs have expressed concerns about the buddy system, where smaller GP practices can “buddy up” with a larger neighbouring practice, he said.

He also said that some GPs are saying the communication system is “shambolic” with little notice given when the vaccine will be made available. Practises are saying vaccines have not arrived when there were to, causing hundreds of vaccination appointments to be cancelled.

“This is simply not acceptable and it needs to be sorted and it needs to be sorted fast,” he said.

Replying, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he was aware that there have been some issues and delays with the vaccine programme.

A consignment of 25,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that was due last week did not arrive, he said.

“We are told that it will arrive before the end of the month, allowing us to catch up,” he said.

“So there will be weeks when we fall behind target. There will be weeks when we go ahead of target. I acknowledge that there have been difficulties getting the vaccine to some general practices.”

The vaccine programme is a big logistical operation and "we need to be patient and supportive of the HSE," he said.



Above the EU average



The Department of Health said on Thursday that Ireland is above the EU average with approximately 3% of the population fully vaccinated. It said 6% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 8.8 doses per 100 of the population have been administered.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme strategy is to distribute all vaccines that we receive as quickly as is operationally possible, subject to ensuring the availability of the second dose. Our programme is only limited by supply, and the rollout plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events,” the department said.

It is expected that the 500,000th Covid-19 dose will have been administered within the next week.

More than 520,00 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland up to the end of February.

The department said it expects to receive more than 1million doses of the vaccine in each of April, May and June due to advance purchase agreements.