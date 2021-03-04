Covid-19 infection rate drops in Donegal with fewer than five new cases

Another 39 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State along with 462 new cases.

Fewer than five cases have been reported in Donegal with the infection rate in the county dropping after increased in recent days.

The rate in the county up to midnight on March 3 is 181.5 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days compared to the national rate of 190.2.

The five-day moving average in the county is down to 13 cases and there have been 289 cases in the county over the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Thursday, 207 were in Dublin, 29 in Cork, 26 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Galway and the remaining 162 cases were spread across all other counties.

As of 8am on Thursday, 460 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 107 were in ICU. There were 26 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of March 1, 446,474 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 303,550 people have received their first dose and 142,924 people have received their second dose.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the Department of Health has been made aware of four preliminary reports of stillbirths potentially associated with a condition called Covid Placentitis.

“These reports should be interpreted with caution as the coroners have not yet concluded their findings. The HSEs National Women and Infants Programme is aware of and is monitoring the situation and has issued a related notice to obstetric departments. I would ask that the privacy of all of those affected by this disease continue to be respected at all times.”

Dr Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health, HSE West said more than 200 households have had an outbreak of Covid-19 that are linked back to the outbreak among students.

“We know that the new variant is more transmissible, and, based on the latest data, approximately a third of household contacts of confirmed cases in Ireland are now testing positive. If you display any symptoms of Covid-19, you must immediately self-isolate in your room and phone your GP.

“We know how to break the chains of transmission of this disease. We must all continue to make every effort to limit our social contacts, stay home and stay safe.”

Dr Máirín Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Health Technology Assessment, HIQA, said HIQA an expert advisory group has not advised any change to the guidance on mask wearing in children.

“As we know, the evidence points towards face mask use in the community reducing transmission of Covid-19. However, in young children, the benefit of face masks is likely small and may be affected by their reduced ability to comply with face mask wearing.

“The best way to ensure that schools remain a low-risk environment is by the continued use of a combination of public health measures, such as physical distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, increased ventilation and by not attending when you have symptoms of Covid-19.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The R number has at least remained stable and may even have decreased slightly, this is reflected in the week-on-week decline in cases that has been reported recently.”

“This represents an extraordinary effort over a very challenging nine-week period that has brought us from 6,500 cases to under 600.”