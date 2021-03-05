Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of cases jumps sharply again

Donegal Covid-19 update:

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that there have been 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period, up from less than five cases for the day before.

The 19 additional cases were reported in the 24 hours to midnight on Thursday.

The five day moving average for Donegal has increased slightly from 13 to 16.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Donegal now stands at 177.8 which is just below the national average 14-day rate of 185.1.

The last week has seen a general downward trend in Donegal, but the number of new cases has fluctuated quite a lot.

Meanwhile, nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has  been notified of nine additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Four deaths occurred in March, three occurred in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 69-94 years.

There has been a total of 4,405 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 4th March, the HPSC has been notified of 522 confirmed new cases of Covid-19.

There have now been a total of 222,169 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the pandemic started a year ago.

Of the new cases notified today, Donegal had the fifth highest number (19) behind Dublin (280), Meath (28), Kildare (28) and Cork (26). Some 67% were under 45 years of age.

As of 8.00 am today, 426 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 102 are in ICU. There have been 34 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 2, 460,637 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 316,056 people have received their first dose while 144,581 people have received their second dose.
 

