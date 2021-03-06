Donegal records no new Covid-19 cases

No new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Donegal in figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Another 14 deaths related to Covid-19 in the State have been announced along with 539 confirmed cases up to midnight on Friday, March 5.

Donegal and Leitrim were the only counties to record no new cases on Saturday.

The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal has dropped to 172.1 with 274 cases over 14 days. The national incidence rate is 175.6.

There were 19 new cases announced in Donegal on Friday up to midnight on Thursday with a rate of 177.8.

Of the cases announced on Saturday, 245 were in Dublin, 42 in Meath, 29 in Kildare, 26 in Limerick, 24 in Cork and the remaining 173 cases were spread across 19 other counties

As of 8am on Saturday, 414 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 101 were in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.

As of March 3, 474,645 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 328,598 people have received their first dose and 146,047 people have received their second dose.