Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 12 Covid-19 cases, an increase of three in 24 hours. The hospital is treating one confirmed case in critical care and has two critical care beds available.

The number of cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital has remained at seven.

Three cases are being treated in critical care and the hospital has no critical care beds available.

A total of 416 Covid-19 cases were being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Saturday night with 102 cases in ICU.





