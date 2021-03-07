Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 12 Covid-19 cases
Letterkenny University Hospital is treating 12 Covid-19 cases, an increase of three in 24 hours. The hospital is treating one confirmed case in critical care and has two critical care beds available.
The number of cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital has remained at seven.
Three cases are being treated in critical care and the hospital has no critical care beds available.
A total of 416 Covid-19 cases were being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Saturday night with 102 cases in ICU.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
William Whyte and John Whyte from All Seasons Charity Shop in Ballybofey present Plunkett Martin of the Good & New Cancer Bus service with a cheque for €1,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.