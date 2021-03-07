Contact

Thirteen more Covid-19 cases in Donegal as infection rate continues to fall

Three more deaths related to Covid-19 and 525 new cases nationally  

Covid-19: Donegal rate rises after 24 more cases

There have been 256 Covid-19 cases in Donegal in the last fourteen days

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed three more deaths related to Covid-19 and 525 new cases.

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal up to midnight on Saturday as the infection rate in the county continues to drop.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,00 rate in the county is 160.8 compared to the national rate of 172.3.

There have been 256 cases in Donegal in the last fourteen days and the five-day moving average is 10 after no cases were reported in the county on Saturday.

Of the cases notified on Sunday, 214 were in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Sunday, 423 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. there 14 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of March 4, 493,873 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 346,256 people have received their first dose and 147,617 people have received their second dose.

