Concern over vaccination prioritisation of Donegal pharmacy staff

Councillors in Donegal are to write to the Health Service Executive in the north-west to get clarification over the plans for the vaccination of pharmacy staff in the county against Covid-19.

Concerns have arisen that pharmacy staff in the county, other than pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, have not been prioritised for vaccination.

Pharmacy staff say that despite promises that all pharmacy staff would be given priority for vaccination, they have been informed that non-pharmacy staff are not to be prioritised in Donegal for vaccination.

They say this is in contrast to Cavan and Monaghan where all pharmacy staff have either been vaccinated or are starting to be given appointment dates.

The issue was raised at the March meeting of the Glenties Municipal District in an emergency motion brought by Independent councillor Michéal CholmMac Giolla Easbuig on Tuesday.

“They put themselves in danger daily,” he said. “I was in contact with the team from Healthwise pharmacy last night and they are concerned.”

He said pharmacy staff in other areas are getting vaccinations.

“We in Donegal are left behind. Our chemists being treated as second class citizens,” he said.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher (SF) seconded the motion.

“It is a massive issue and I have been talking to chemists about it. The reason is unknown to us and it seems to have come under the radar," she said.