Donegal records no new Covid-19 cases for second time in three days

Donegal has recorded no new Covid-19 cases for the second time in three days.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported 30 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 311 new cases in the State.

The infection rate in Donegal has dropped to 148.2 compared to the national rate of 161.3.

The five-day moving average of new cases has dropped to 11 and there have been 236

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 135 were in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 397 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of March 6, 523,069 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 373,149 people have received their first dose and 149,920 people have received their second dose.