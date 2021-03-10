ALERT: Gardaí issue serious warning over Covid-19 vaccine scam

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and The Department of Health have issued a warning to the public over potential scams relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

An Garda Síochána is aware of members of the public having received fraudulent text messages and calls regarding Covid vaccinations.

A number of people have recently received phone calls or text messages in which they are offered vaccinations. However, the callers are then providing fraudulent vaccination dates and looking to extract sensitive personal details. The details requested include the person’s name, PPS number, date of birth and address.

Text messages have also made requests for people to confirm private information such as PPS number, date of birth and address. The HSE will never text seeking such information.

Tips and Advice

The HSE will never text or call individuals to request payment for a Covid test or Vaccine

Your local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination

The Covid-19 vaccine is free and it is not available privately

Never disclose private information over phone or via text message

Do not give out your PPS Number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email

The HSE will never text you and ask for your PPS number

The HSE will never text you to request your home address

Never give away personal data or disclose who you may live with or if you live alone

If you receive such a call, just hang up

Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam should contact report the matter to their local Garda Station

"We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages," gardaí have said.

"If you have questions or concerns relating to Covid testing or vaccination, please contact the HSE."