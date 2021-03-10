Covid-19: 23 more cases in Donegal, 47 deaths and 631 cases in the State

Twenty-three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed 47 additional deaths and 631 cases in the State up to midnight on Tuesday.

The five-day moving average of new cases in Donegal is 12 with a 14-day incidence rate of 149.5. There have been 238 cases in the county over the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 317 were men and 308 were women.

The median age of new cases is 29 and 74% were under 45. Dublin had 247 cases, 50 were in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 370 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 92 were in ICU. There were 31 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of March 07, 525,768 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 375,521 people have received their first dose,150,247 people have received their second dose.