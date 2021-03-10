Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19: 23 more cases in Donegal, 47 deaths and 631 cases in the State

There have been 238 cases in Donegal over the last 14 days

Covid-19: 23 more cases in Donegal, 47 deaths and 631 cases in the State

The five-day moving average of new cases in Donegal is 12 with a 14-day incidence rate of 149.5

Reporter:

Reporter

Twenty-three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed 47 additional deaths and 631 cases in the State up to midnight on Tuesday.

The five-day moving average of new cases in Donegal is 12 with a 14-day incidence rate of 149.5. There have been 238 cases in the county over the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 317 were men and 308 were women.

The median age of new cases is 29 and 74% were under 45.  Dublin had 247 cases, 50 were in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 

As of 8am on Wednesday, 370 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 92 were in ICU. There were 31 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of March 07, 525,768 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 375,521 people have received their first dose,150,247 people have received their second dose.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie