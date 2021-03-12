Covid-19 update for Donegal: Number of new cases not as high as yesterday

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal confirmed today was 19, the National Public Health Emergency Team has announced. This is down on yesterday's figure of 35.

The number of new cases in Donegal has fluctuated considerably over the past ten days, but the overall trend is downwards.

The five-day moving average number of Covid cases in Donegal now stands at 20, which is actually up from yesterday's figure of 19.

But the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 141.3, compared with 158.9 yesterday.

After several weeks of being well below the national average for the 14-day rate, Donegal is now back to a situation where it is close to the national average again.

The national average 14-day incidence rate is now 159.3.

These latest figures refer to cases up to midnight on Thursday, March 11.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also confirmed today that there have been ten additional deaths nationally related to COVID-19, the same as yesterday.

There has been a total of 4,518 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 11th March, the HPSC has been notified of 646 confirmed cases of Cvoid-19. There is now a total of 225,820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland since the outbreak began.

Of the cases notified today:

-311 are men / 332 are women

-74% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 30 years old

-243 were in Dublin, 80 in Kildare, 45 in Meath, 35 in Galway, 34 in Offaly and the remaining 209 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am today, 344 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 9th, 553,161 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 396,089 people have received their first dose while 157,072 people have received their second dose