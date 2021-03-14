Answers urgently needed for cancer patients who already had first dose AstraZeneca vaccine

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a very worrying time for those undergoing cancer treatment.

Severe treatments leave many cancer patients at serious risk from even minor infections, so they have had to be even more vigilant that most over the last year.

The vaccine rollout has been broadly welcomed, so the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of blood clotting has been a huge blow. It has left those particularly vulnerable patients who have already received their first dose in turmoil, while others who had been due to get their first dose in the coming days asking if they will still get a vaccine.

The Irish Cancer Society is monitoring the situation and will continue closely.

Its Director of Advocacy Rachel Morrogh said: "The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) needs to move quickly to reassure cancer patients who have already received one shot and to provide clarity as to how this affects the timing of vaccination for Cohort 4.

"We await further information from the NIAC meeting this morning."