Covid-19: Rate of infection in Donegal rises above national figure

Donegal’s Covid-19 infection rate has passed the national rate as the number of new cases in the county continues to rise.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Tuesday there have been 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19 along with 349 confirmed cases in the State.

Nineteen new cases have been confirmed in Donegal with the 14-day incidence rate in the county now at 152 compared to the national rate of 148.

The five-day moving average of new cases in the county is now 21 and there have been 242 cases in the county over 14 days up to midnight on March 15.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday,172 are men and 177 are women, 70% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

Of the new cases, 156 are in Dublin, 23 in Meath, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Louth, 14 in Kildare and the remaining 122 cases are spread across all other counties.  

As of 8am on Tuesday, 355 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 88 were in ICU. There have been 36 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of March 13, 615,934 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 451,589 people have received their first dose and 164,345 people have received their second dose.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

