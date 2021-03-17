Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate continues to rise with 34 new cases

Another 34 cases of Covid-19 in Donegal have been reported as the infection rate in the county continues to rise.

The National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed another 17 deaths related to Covid-19 and 557 new cases in the State on Wednesday.

The latest figures leave Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people at 160.8, compared to the national rate of 148.

The five-day moving average of new cases in the county is 24 and there have been 256 new cases in the county over 14 days up to midnight on March 16.

Only Dublin with 229 new cases and Kildare with 58 had higher numbers of new cases in the figure released on Wednesday. Offaly still has the highest infection rate in the county with 339.9.

Figures show that 617,050 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland up to Sunday with 452,554 people having received their first dose and 164,496 people getting their second.