Covid-19 infection rate increases in Inishowen

The Covid-19 infection rate has risen significantly in Inishowen, latest figures show.

The rate has increased in three areas of Donegal with four areas recording rates higher than the national incidence rate.

The Buncrana, Lifford-Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Carndonagh local electoral areas all had 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 people higher than the national rate on March 15.

The latest figures from the Department of Health on new Covid-19 cases in local electoral areas across the country cover the period from March 2 to March 15.

The rate in the Buncrana local electoral area (LEA), which covers south Inishowen, has increased alarmingly from 89 to 371.

The area had 83 confirmed cases between March 2 and March 15.

The rate has also increased significantly in the Lifford-Stranorlar area rising from 170 to 209 after 54 new cases.

The infection rate in the Letterkenny area has dropped from 185 to 164 after 49 cases were recorded.

The rate in the Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, has increased from 118 to 159 with 27 new cases.

In the Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, the rate has decreased again, falling slightly to 57 after 15 new cases.

The rate in the Milford area has also fallen again, dropping from 58 to 36 with five new cases.

The Glenties LEA, which covers west Donegal, has the lowest rate in the county. It recorded eight new cases as its rate dropped from 96 to 33.