Covid-19 update: Little sign of any slowdown in number of new Donegal cases

There have been 16 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed this evening.

These related to the 24 hour period up to midnight on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Donegal now has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 163.3 - which is above the national average of 150.5.

In fact, Donegal is now back up to being the county with the seventh highest 14-day incidence rate. Offaly has the highest rate (364.3) while Dublin is now fourth (222.4).

The 5-day moving average of new cases in Donegal is currently 19.

In the 14 days to Thursday, March 18, there were 260 new Covid cases confirmed in Donegal.

Nationally, ten more deaths have been reported today and 507 new cases.

There have now been a total of 229,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

249 are men / 255 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

216 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Galway, 24 in Offaly, 18 in Tipperary, and the remaining 180 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 336 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There have been 43 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 16th, 632,359 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 463,500 people have received their first dose while 168,859 people have received their second dose