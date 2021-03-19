Revealed: Number of Covid related fines issued by gardaí in Donegal

A total of 532 Covid-19 related fines have now been issued in the Donegal garda region, it has been confirmed today.

To date, An Garda Síochána has issued approximately 15,358 Covid-19 fines nationally across the range of all COVID-19 breaches.

As of close of business yesterday (March 18 2021), the following number of fines had been issued:

- 466 €500 fines for organising a house party and 1,842 €150 fines for attending a house party

- 11,072 €100 fines for non-essential travel

- 636 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1,011

- 269 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

- 262 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, outdoor drinking, exercise etc.) in breach of regulations.

A statement said: "These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk. Recent surveys have shown that the majority of people believe that they are doing the right thing, but the reality is that the level of casual contacts remains high.

"An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations. Garda checkpoints apply to all roads users including cyclists.

"An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise."

The statement added: "The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

"When visiting amenities within 5km of your home please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded."

In enforcing these regulations, Gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said, "The vast majority of people are compiling with the public health regulations. Thank you and please keep it up. Your contribution is appreciated by Gardaí throughout the country. We know it is hard and it has meant significant sacrifices, but you are helping to save lives and protect those on the front-line.

"The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”