Covid-19 update - another increase in number of new cases in Donegal

There has been another big increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today show that there have been 24 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal for the 24 hours up to midnight on Friday, March 19, 2021.

The 5-day moving average in Donegal is now 20 while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 177.8 - compared with a national average of 150.2.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of nine additional deaths related to Covid-19.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 64 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,585 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, March 19, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have now been a total of 229,831 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

255 are men / 265 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

266 in Dublin, 33 in Meath, 29 in Wexford, 25 in Offaly, 24 in Donegal, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 83 are in ICU. There have been 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 17th, 639,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 468,328 people have received their first dose while 171,258 people have received their second dose.