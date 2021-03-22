Nine new cases of Covid-19 reported  in Donegal 

Nine cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal on Monday, following 67 cases on Sunday, the highest figure for two months.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed one further death related to Covid-19 and another 520 cases in the State.

Donegal’s five-day moving average of new cases is now 25 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 201, compared to the national rate of 157.

There have been 320 new cases in the county over 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Monday, 242 were in Dublin, 36 in Meath, 30 in Offaly, 29 in Kildare, 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 158 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am on Monday, 359 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 81 were in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Up to Friday, 668,529 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 487,466 people having received their first dose and 181,063 people getting their second dose.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said people have worked exceptionally hard over the past three months to reduce transmission in our communities.

“We have shown time and again that we can act collectively to protect one another. Please keep this going over the coming weeks,” he said.

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said:“For the week of the 7th-13th of March, 60% of disease incidence is taking place through close contact transmission and 24% in the community. 59% of transmissions are occurring in households. Outside of the household, almost half of transmissions are occurring in social gatherings and the workplace.”