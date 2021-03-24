Covid-19: Donegal records highest number of new cases since January 23

Another 68 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team announced another 18 deaths related to the virus and 683 new cases in the State on Wednesday.

The figure in Donegal is the highest daily total since January 23.

Donegal’s infection rate has climbed to 246.9 compared to the national incidence of 159.3. The five-day moving average has increased to 39.

Donegal now has the third-highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the country after Offaly and Kildare. There have been 393 cases in the county over the past 14 days.

Of the cases announced on Wednesday, 308 were in Dublin, 49 in Kildare, 35 in Meath, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 193 cases were spread across 21 other counties. There were 329 Covid-19 patients in hospitals with 76 in ICU.

Up to Sunday, 680,015 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the State with a first dose given to 495,824 people and a second dose given to 184,191.