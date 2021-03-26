Revealed : Latest Covid-19 update for Donegal shows that there have been 418 cases in the last fortnight!

Another 26 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Donegal, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced.

The county continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000, which now stands at 262.6. Only Offaly (451.5) is higher.

In the 14 days to March 25, there were 418 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal.

The five day moving average in the county is now 30.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March, three in February and six in January.

The median ages of those who died was 73 years respectively. The age range was 57-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,651 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th March, the HPSC has been notified of 584 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 233,327 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-297 are men / 286 are women

-72% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 34 years old

-222 were in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

-As of 8am today, 317 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 23, 2021, 709,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 515,800 people have received their first dose while 193,548 people have received their second dose.