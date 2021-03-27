Concern: Number of daily new Covid-19 cases in Donegal goes up yet again

Another 38 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Donegal, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced. This is up on a total of 26 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

The county continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000, which now stands at 262.6. Only Offaly (461.8) is higher.

In the 14 days to March 26, there were 418 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal.

The five day moving average in the county is now 42 - its highest in weeks.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight, Friday, March 26, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-309 are men / 313 are women

-75% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 32 years old

-308 were in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 304 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU (down three on yesterday). There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 24th 2021, 732,678 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 529,984 people have received their first dose while 202,694 people have received their second dose.