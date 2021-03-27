Revealed: County by county breakdown of Covid-19 cases - see how bad the situation is still in Donegal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has issued its latest county by county breakdown of cases in Ireland.

Offaly continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population at 461.8 followed by Donegal on 262.6 while Dublin is third on 241.5 The national average is 159.9.

Dublin has the highest five-day moving average figure of 245 (to midnight on March 26, 2021) with Donegal now second (42) and Kildare third (37).

A full county by county update is published here.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

The deaths reported today occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,653 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 26th March, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.