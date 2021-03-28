Number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal is up yet again on previous day

There have been 45 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal, the National Public Health Emergency Team has announced this evening. This is up on yesterday's figure of 38.

Dublin (224) was the only county in Ireland to have a higher new daily figure than Donegal in the figures released this evening.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Donegal is now 283.9, compared with 262.6 in the previous update.

Donegal still has the second highest 14-day rate in Ireland. The highest is in Offaly which has a rate of 443.8. The national average is 164.5.

In the 14 days to midnight on Saturday, March 27, 2021, there have been 452 new cases confirmed in Donegal.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,666 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 27 , the HPSC has been notified of 604 confirmed cases of Covid-19 (down on the previous daily figure of 624).

Of the cases notified today:

-299 are men / 298 are women

-77% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 27 years old

-224 were in Dublin, 45 in Donegal, 36 in Kildare, 34 in Limerick, 26 in Tipperary and the remaining 239 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of March 25, 2021, 760,168 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 548,945 people have received their first dose while 211,223 people have received their second dose.