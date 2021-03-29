North-west hospitals treating 19 coronavirus cases

Contact
There has been no change in the number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital in 24 hours
Nineteen Covid-19 cases are being treated at the two acute hospitals in the north-west.
Fourteen confirmed cases are being treated at Sligo University Hospital with five being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.
The figure at Letterkenny has fallen by two in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Sunday. Two cases are being treated in ICU at the hospital and there are two critical care beds available.
There is one case in critical care and the hospital has two ICU beds available.
There were 328 Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Sunday, with 68 of those in critical care units.
St James’ Hospital in Dublin was dealing with the high highest number of cases, 43
