Number of new daily Covid-19 cases in Donegal is well down

A total of 17 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal have been confirmed today by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This is down from a figure of 45 reported yesterday.

Donegal continues to have the second highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population. It now stands at 282 and is for the period March 15- 28. It is marginally down on the previous figure. Offaly continues to have the highest 14-day rate at 455.4.

Donegal's five day moving average has dropped from 46 to 36.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,667 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, March 28, the HPSC has been notified of 539 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 235,078 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-288 are men / 249 are women

-73% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 32 years old

-262 were in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 30 in Westmeath, 26 in Galway, 21 in Meath, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 147 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8.00 am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 70 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 26th 2021, 786,569 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 567,023 people have received their first dose while 219,546 people have received their second dose.