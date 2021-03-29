Garda checkpoints return to motorways and dual carriageways in response to rising infection rates

Gardaí have recommenced high-profile checkpoints on motorways and dual carriageways in response to the high levels of Covid-19 infection.

The checkpoints are in support of public health regulations and over the coming days gardaí say they will be further increasing their presence on the roads, and at public spaces and amenities.

The current restrictions remain in place until April 5 and only allow travel for a reasonable excuse or necessary journey.

Up to last Thursday, gardaí have issued 12,336 fines of €100 for non-essential travel, 721 fines of €500 for non-essential journeys to airports or ports and 313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Gardaí say every adult detected in a vehicle found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be subject to a fine.

Deputy commissioner for policing and security Anne Marie McMahon said: "Once again this Easter period you are being asked to stay at home to protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends.

“The public health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home. Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to redouble their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”