Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Garda checkpoints return to motorways and dual carriageways in response to rising infection rates

Gardaí increasing presence on the roads, and at public spaces and amenities

Appeal to drivers to slow down on approach to garda checkpoints

High-profile checkpoints on motorways and dual carriageways have recommenced

Reporter:

Reporter

Gardaí have recommenced high-profile checkpoints on motorways and dual carriageways in response to the high levels of Covid-19 infection.
The checkpoints are in support of public health regulations and over the coming days gardaí say they will be further increasing their presence on the roads, and at public spaces and amenities.
The current restrictions remain in place until April 5 and only allow travel for a reasonable excuse or necessary journey.
Up to last Thursday, gardaí have issued 12,336 fines of €100 for non-essential travel, 721 fines of €500 for non-essential journeys to airports or ports and 313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.
Gardaí say every adult detected in a vehicle found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations can be subject to a fine.
Deputy commissioner for policing and security Anne Marie McMahon said: "Once again this Easter period you are being asked to stay at home to protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends.
“The public health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home. Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to redouble their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

Evan Forker, 17, from Dungloe at his grandfather's graveside in Annagry following the theft of a special plaque the family had placed there in memory of this well-known Tunnel Tiger

Grave Robbers strike at two Donegal graveyards

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie