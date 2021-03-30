Thirteen more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

Contact
There have been another 14 deaths related to Covid-19 along with 368 confirmed cases in the State, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.
Thirteen mores cases have been confirmed in Donegal over 24 hours.
The 14-day incidence rate in the county has dropped slightly to 278.9 and is still above the national rate of 164.1. The county has the second-highest rate in the country.
There have been 444 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days.
Of the cases announced on Tuesday, 127 were in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases were spread across 18 other counties.
As of 8am on Tuesday, 310 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 67 were in ICU. There were 29 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.
Up to Saturday, 802,502 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 577,641 people having received their first dose and 224,861 people getting a second dose.
