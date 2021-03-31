Covid-19: 31 more cases confirmed in Donegal

There have been another six deaths related to Covid-19 and a further 411 confirmed cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Another 31 cases have been confirmed in Donegal up to midnight on Tuesday. The figures released on Wednesday afternoon show the 14-day incidence rate in the county has declined slightly to 277.7 cases per 100,000 people. The national rate has dropped to 161.

There have been 442 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days and the five-day moving average has increased by 1 to 29. Donegal still has the second-highest infection rate in the county after Offaly.

Of the cases notified on Wednesday, 150 were in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 25 in Wexford, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, 297 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, with 67 of those in ICU. There were 16 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours. Up to Sunday, 806,541 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland with 580,857 first doses and 225,684 second doses given out.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said vaccination will significantly reduce risk of Covid-19 over the next relatively short period of time but he also warned that any significant increase in close contact is likely to lead to a fourth wave of infection.

He said vaccination “will radically reduce mortality when those over 70 are fully vaccinated but will initially have a smaller effect on hospitalisation and critical care until the wider adult population, especially vulnerable adults and those aged 50-69 years, are protected by vaccination”.

Dr Glynn added: “There is a critical window over the next eight weeks where any significant increase in close contact is likely to lead to a significant fourth wave of infection in the range of that experienced in January 2021.

“We can and should be optimistic for an enjoyable summer ahead but, in the meantime, we have to continue to work together to prevent a further wave of infection as we accelerate vaccination across society and maintain our health services.”



