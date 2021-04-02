Contact

Five Donegal areas among the 20 highest Covid-19 rates in the country

Levels of infection have increased in six of the seven local electoral areas in Donegal

Covid-19: 41 more deaths and 1,078 new cases, 27 in Donegal

Letterkenny has the third-highest Covid-19 infection rate in the State

Reporter:

Reporter

Five of Donegal’s electoral areas are in the top 20 areas for Covid-19 infection in the country.

The Letterkenny and Buncrana areas are ranked third and fourth with  Milford in seventh. Lifford-Stranorlar is ranked 14th and Carndonagh 19th.

The latest figures from the Department of Health on the breakdown of infections across the country show five of the local electoral areas in Donegal had rates above the national incidence rate of 164.1 on March 29.

The levels of infection have increased in six of the seven local electoral areas in the county.

The figures, which cover from March 16 to 29,  show the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Letterkenny local electoral area (LEA) was 416.2. There were 124 new cases as the rate increased from 225.

The rate in the Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, fell from 517 to 415.8 with 93 new confirmed cases.

There were 53 new cases in the Milford area as the rate increased from 211 to 385.

The infection rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar area increased from 282 to 317 with 82 new cases.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, recorded 52 confirmed cases,  as the rate rose from 277 to 307.

In the Glenties area, which covers west Donegal, the incidence rate rose from below five to  63 with 15 new cases reported.

 The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, recorded 16 new cases as the number increased from 45 to 60.

The area with the highest levels of infection in the country remains Tullamore in Co Offaly where the rate is 823 after 240 new cases were recorded.  

