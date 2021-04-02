Another 25 Covid-19 cases in Donegal as infection rate continues to rise

There have been another eight deaths related to Covid-19 and 591 more confirmed cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Another 25 cases have been confirmed in Donegal. The incidence rate in the county has climbed for the second day in a row and is now at 286.4. The national infection rate has increased to 166.6

Donegal has the second-highest rate in the country after Offaly. The five-day moving average up to midnight on April 1 in Donegal is 20 and there have been 456 cases in the county over 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Friday, 288 were in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 30 in Meath, 28 in Westmeath, 27 in Laois and the remaining 178 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Friday, 264 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 62 were in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.

Up to Tuesday, 840,561 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 603,802 first doses and 236,759 second doses given out.