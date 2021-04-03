Two additional Covid-19 related deaths notified today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Saturday, April 3, been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday, April 2, the HPSC has been notified of 511 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 237,695* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of March 31, 865,460 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

619,003 people have received their first dose

246,457 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 237,695 confirmed cases reflects this.