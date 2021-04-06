Donegal's Covid-19 infection rate drops to two-week low as 17 new cases are reported

Nine more deaths related to Covid-19 and 443 cases have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There have been 17 more cases in Donegal up to midnight on Monday. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the county has dropped to 246.2, the lowest for two weeks. The five-day moving average has dropped to 18 and there have been 392 cases in the county over the last 14 days.

Donegal’s rate is still higher than the national rate of 157.1 and it has the third-highest rate in the country behind Offaly and Westmeath.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 75% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old, 208 were in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 261 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 60 were in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations over 24 hours.

Up to Saturday, 932,324 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 660,800 first doses and 271,524 second doses given out.