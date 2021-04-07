Covid-19 infection rate drops again with 15 new cases confirmed in Donegal

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

Five more deaths related to the virus and 423 more cases in the State were announced by the National Emergency Public Health Team on Wednesday.

The incidence rate in Donegal has dropped to 213 up to midnight on Tuesday, the lowest it has been for more than two weeks.

The five-day moving average has dropped to 16 and there have been 339 new cases over the previous 14 days.

The latest figures saw Donegal drop to the county with the sixth-highest rate in the country behind Offaly, Westmeath, Laois, Dublin and Kildare.

Of the cases announced on Wednesday, 199 were in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, and 18 were in Westmeath.

Up to Sunday, 936,087 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 663,411 first doses and 272,676 second doses given out.