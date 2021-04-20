Donegal Covid-19 figures improve slightly - but remain high compared with the rest of the country

There have been 18 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed.

Donegal now has the second highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population at 204.8, with Kildare now the highest on 209. The national average is 113.9.

The five day moving average in Donegal now stands at 24. In the 14 days to midnight on Monday, there have been 326 new cases in the county.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 11 additional deaths nationally related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths notified today, four occurred in April, two in March, four in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 50-93 years.

There has been a total of 4,847 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 19th April, the HPSC has been notified of 390 confirmed new cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

-215 are men / 174 are women

-67% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 34 years old

-172 were in Dublin, 42 in Kildare, 21 in Meath, 20 in Tipperary, 18 in Donegal and the remaining 117 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 179 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There have been 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 18th, 2021, 1,208,459 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 855,512 people have received their first dose while 352,947 people have received their second dose.

