Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Increase in Covid-19 cases occurring mostly among children, Donegal GP says

Lifford GP practice has a seen rise in cases but fewer hospital admissions

Finn Harps club doctor and medical advisor steps down after 12 years

Dr Paul Armstrong said he does not know if the increase in cases is linked to cross-border transmissions

Reporter:

Declan Magee

An increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in one part of Donegal is made up mostly of cases involving national school children, a local GP has said.

Dr Paul Armstrong said there had been an increase in the number of cases at the Lifford Health Centre in the last week to ten days.

The cases are mostly linked to a younger age group including children, he said.

He said most of the cases the practice is seeing are among children aged between four and eight. 

“So far they are not affecting older people, so we are not seeing people sick with it in other words, which is very, very good,” he said.

“The more vulnerable group has been vaccinated and protected,” he said.

 “Certainly through the schools, there are cases coming and then there are contacts who are being tested and being picked up,” he said.

“The profile or the type of cases we are seeing is different from what we would have seen 12 months ago or in the spike in September or October.”

He said cases have been detected in children from different schools.

 “Sometimes children are sharing a bus run with kids from different schools and these new variants are really, really easy to pass on.

“There are some adults, younger adults,  getting it from them, But this is very different to previous times in that we are not seeing the illness and the sickness. There are still occasional cases going into the hospital but not in the same numbers.”

Dr Armstrong said the practice, which covers the Lifford, Raphoe and Castlefinn areas, is seeing localised clusters rather widespread numbers of cases across the community.  

He said he does not know if the increase in cases is linked to cross-border transmissions.  

“What will happen on one side will happen on the other, that has been the story of the last 12 months," he said.

Dr Armstong that the vaccination programme is having a positive impact and the evidence internationally is that the vulnerable groups are not ending up in hospital after vaccination.

“When mixing takes place, obviously the cases may well go up a bit.  The important thing is if we can get a bigger figure vaccinated, then the sickness and the hospital admissions don’t occur. 

“But I think we are going to live with this. This is going to be around for some time and it is not going to just disappear on some date in May or June. It is just how we can cope with that and if the system is safe enough to manage some cases. It is just going to be part of our lives.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie