Covid-19: A further 84 cases in Donegal as infection rate jumps

Eighty-four new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal, the highest daily total in more than four weeks.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has reported ten more deaths related to Covid-19 and 617 confirmed cases in the State up to midnight on Wednesday.

Donegal remains the county with the highest incidence rate in the country.

The 14-day incidence in the county has increased to 257 cases per 100,000 people from 215 in a day. The national average is 118.



The five-day moving average in Donegal has jumped from 24 to 36. There have been 409 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the cases announced on Thursday, 236 were in Dublin, 84 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare, 34 in Tipperary, 30 in Offaly and the remaining 196 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Up to 8am on Thursday, 176 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised around the country, with 48 of those in ICU. There were 19 hospitalisations over 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, 1,240,965 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland with 878,823 first doses and 362,142 second doses given out.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country is in a strong position as transmission levels have reduced substantially and the roll-out of vaccination is protecting more of those at risk from the severe effects of Covid-19.

“If we can maintain our current position there is hope that we can look forward to a real easing of measures, but it is as important as ever that we don’t put that progress at risk by letting our collective guard down too much, or too early,” he said.