Small increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has increased by one.

There were 11 Covid-19 cases being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Thursday.

Three Covid-19 patients were being treated in critical care, an increase of one in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital has remained at two, with no cases in critical care.

Nationally, 165 Covid-19 cases are being treated at hospitals around the country, down by seven over 24 hours, with 48 cases in critical care.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin was treating the largest number of cases on Thursday night with 18.