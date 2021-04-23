Walk-in Covid-19 testing centre to open in Donegal

A Covid-19 walk-in testing centre is to be opened in Letterkenny on Saturday.

The walk-in centre is to open at the testing site at St Conal’s Hospital and is to remain open for seven days from 9.30am to 6pm.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said the centre is one of a number of new centres that will open around the country in the coming days. A number of existing centres will also remain open.

Donegal is the county with the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the country, more than twice the national average. Figures published on Thursday show the Letterkenny area has the fourth-highest rate in the country.

Walk-in centres have been operating around the country since last month. Calls have been made for such centres to be opened in Donegal in recent weeks.

The centres allow people to get a free-Covid-19 test without having to make an appointment in advance. The HSE said the centres are for people aged 16 years and over who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 but would like to be tested and who have not tested positive in the last six months.

Niamh O’Beirne, the HSE national lead for test and trace, said increasing the number of people tested helps give a better understanding of the nature of the transmission of Covid-19. It also helps identify any variants of concern within communities, she said.

“As of Thursday evening, April 22 over 40,000 people have had a Covid-19 test in one of our walk-in centres,” she said.

“The overall positivity rate to date is 3.3% which equates to 1,261 people testing positive for Covid-19 as a result of getting a test in one of the HSE’s walk-in test centres. This programme of targeted testing of asymptomatic people across many communities has meant that those who have tested positive for Covid-19 can take the necessary actions to protect those around them.”

Up to date information on the location and opening days and times of Covid-19 walk-in test centres is available at COVID-19 walk-in test centres - HSE.ie.