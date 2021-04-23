More than 800 Covid-19 related fines issued in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal have issued 827 Covid-19-related fines out of the more than 20,000 that have been issued across the country.

With good weather forecast this weekend, gardaí are asking the public to continue to act responsibly.

High-visibility patrols will continue at public amenities, parks and beauty spots.

Gardaí are also warning that illegal parking at such locations is a health and safety hazard and can result in cars being towed and impounded.

The fines issued include more than 3,600 given to people for attending or organising house parties.

Of the fines issues, there have been 14,730 €100-fines for non-essential travel, 1,253 €500-fines for non-essential journeys to airports or ports , 745 €500-fines for organising a house party and 2,918 €150 fines for attending a house party, 378 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering and 405 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Gardaí say they are continuing to find groups gathering in breach of regulations.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether they may have been in breach of public health regulations to report all such incidents.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said the vast majority of people are continuing to comply with the public health regulations.

“This is making a positive difference in tackling the spread of Covid-19. However, we still need to be vigilant and continue to do the right things,” she said.

"With good weather forecast this weekend we would ask people to continue to enjoy the outdoors responsibly. Please limit your social contacts. Please do not meet in large groups. Please do not attend parties or gatherings held inside or outside.”