Donegal GP warns risk of ‘Irish variant’ of Covid is a ‘real worry’

Lifford GP, Dr Martin Coyne
A Donegal GP has warned that increased Covid-19 infections in the county could give the virus the opportunity to mutate into an “Irish variant” like those seen in the UK or Brazil.
Lifford GP Dr Martin Coyne told The Irish Times he was “not worried so much about numbers and the cohort that seems to be getting infected with us, I’m just worried about the potential this gives the virus to mutate.”
In recent days, Donegal has had the highest 14-day incidence rate in the State.
Across the Border, the Derry and Strabane area is the highest in the North, with 104 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, though the health authorities in Northern Ireland said earlier this week they believed it had plateaued.
