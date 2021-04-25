Number of new Covid-19 cases is more than 400 nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19 while there have been 429 new cases confirmed.

There has been a now total of 4,873 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 234 are men / 182 are women

- 78% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 29 years old

As of 8am today, 174 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

No county be county breakdown of the new cases is given on a Saturday or Sunday.

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 966,611 people have received their first dose while 393,310 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, people aged 62 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine as the vaccination roll-out continues.

Almost 42,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday, which was the highest daily total to date.