Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Number of new Covid-19 cases is more than 400 nationally

Number of new Covid-19 cases is more than 400 nationally

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has  been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19 while there have been 429 new cases confirmed.

There has been a now total of 4,873 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 234 are men / 182 are women
- 78% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old

As of 8am today, 174 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

No county be county breakdown of the new cases is given on a Saturday or Sunday.

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 966,611 people have received their first dose while 393,310 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile, people aged 62 can now register for a Covid-19 vaccine as the vaccination roll-out continues.

Almost 42,000 Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Friday, which was the highest daily total to date.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie