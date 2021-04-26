Donegal reports second highest number of daily new Covid cases after Dublin

There were 62 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal in the 24 hours to midnight on Sunday, according to the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county remains the highest in the country, at 288.3 compared with a national average of 121.

There has been a total of 459 new cases in Donegal in the fortnight to Sunday, April 25.

The five-day moving average in Donegal currently stands at 42.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 25th April, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed new cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 247,069 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 220 are men / 216 are women

- 76% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 29 years old

- 169 were in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Kilkenny all had no new cases.

As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 24th, 2021, 1,385,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 987,681 people have received their first dose while 398,072 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults. In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months. However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”