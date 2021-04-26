Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal reports second highest number of daily new Covid cases after Dublin

Almost 460 new cases in Donegal in the past fortnight

Concern as Donegal reports second highest number of daily new Covid cases after Dublin

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There were 62 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal in the 24 hours to midnight on Sunday, according to the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The 14-day incidence rate in the county remains the highest in the country, at 288.3 compared with a national average of 121.

There has been a total of 459 new cases in Donegal in the fortnight to Sunday, April 25.

The five-day moving average in Donegal currently stands at 42.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 25th April, the HPSC has been notified of 437 confirmed new cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 247,069 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 220 are men / 216 are women
- 76% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 169 were in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Kilkenny all had no new cases.

As of 8am today, 184 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 24th, 2021, 1,385,753 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 987,681 people have received their first dose while 398,072 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 25% of eligible adults. In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from COVID-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months. However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie