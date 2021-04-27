Contact

Covid-19: Another 39 cases confirmed in Donegal

Ten more Covid-19 deaths and a further 426 cases in the State

Covid-19: Rate climbs in Donegal after 27 more cases

There have been 459 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal over the last 14 days

Another 39 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Donegal.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed ten more deaths related to Covid-19 and a further 426 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the State up to midnight on Monday.

Donegal still has the highest infection rate of any county in the country with 288.3 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. The rate in the county is more than twice the national incidence rate of 122.5.

The five-day moving average in the county is 33 and there have been 459 cases over the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified on Tuesday, 203 are men and  221 are women, 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

There were 156 cases in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases were spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am on Tuesday, 153 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 47 were in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in 24 hours.

Up to Sunday, 1,398,061 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 998,134 first doses and 399,927 second doses given out.

 

 

